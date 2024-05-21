Joan M. (Renn) Menke, 93, St. Joseph

July 26, 1930 - May 18, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Joan M. (Renn) Menke, 93, will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Joan passed away peacefully, with family by her side, on Saturday, May 18, 2024 at her home. Reverend Derek Wiechmann will officiate. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Joan was born on July 26, 1930 in Collegeville to Rupert and Agnes (Wagner) Reisinger. She lived two miles west of St. John’s in Collegeville. Joan went to elementary school at St. John’s and high school at St. Ben’s in St. Joseph. She was a graduate of the St. Cloud School of Nursing in 1951. She was employed at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls, Nopeming Hospital in Duluth, and then back at the St. Cloud Hospital. Joan married Joseph Renn on June 21, 1958, and he died on December 25, 1982. She married Jerome Menke on May 19, 1989 and he died on August 9, 2013. She has been a resident of St. Cloud for many years.

She enjoyed traveling by bus and plane with Jerry on many tours, visiting all the states, Europe, England, Ireland, and four cruises, Panama Canal, Caribbean, Hawaii, and Alaska. Joan was captain of her neighborhood watch group, volunteer at the church, area leader of the funeral dinners, funeral choir, Communion minister for the homebound, and home delivered meals. She loved her flowers and stones and enjoyed seeing people look at them. She enjoyed parties, especially with her family and friends; also a glass or two of merlot wine.

Joan was a member of St. Anthony’s Parish, Christian Women, Catholic United Financial, St. Gerard’s Mission Group, Birthday Group, St. Peter’s Group, St. Cloud School of Nursing Honor Guard, and Knights of Columbus Council 5548 Auxiliary.

Survivors include her son, Patrick Renn, St. Cloud; daughter-in-law, Laurie Renn of St. Joseph; three step-children, Michael Menke (Laurie) Woodbury, Patrick Menke (Bridget) West St. Paul, and Mary Adelman (Bryan) St. Cloud, step-grandchildren, Megan Silbernagel (Anthony), Joshua Moews (Ben), Joseph Menke, Anthony Menke (Carrie), Andrew Menke (Theresa), David Menke, Mary Menke, Roxanne Menke, and Ellen Menke, and all great step-grandchildren, Xavier, Colette, Avila, Rose, Isaac, Cecilia, Georgia, Estelle, Jack and Emma.

Joan was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands Joseph Renn, Jerome Menke; son Mike Renn; brothers, Fr. Jerome Reisinger, David Reisinger; sister, Esther Reisinger; and sister-in-law, Collette Reisinger.

Memorials are preferred.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their loving care.

In Mom’s words, “Love all of you, and I’ll take good care of you when I am in Heaven, so watch out.”