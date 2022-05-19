Joan M. Faust, 88, Long Prairie

December 9, 1933 - May 16, 2022

Joan M. Faust, age 88 of Long Prairie, Loving Mother, Grandmother and Friend to all died peacefully on May 16, 2022, at CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie Minnesota.

Born at home December 9, 1933 in Round Prairie Township, Todd County Minnesota to William Raschke and Mary Hinman.

Baptized January 7, 1934, Confirmed May 25, 1947, at St. Johns, Grey Eagle Minnesota.

She attended country school grades 1 through 6 and graduated from Long Prairie High School in 1951. She moved to St. Paul and worked at 3M in the teletype department for 2 years.

She eloped with Harlan Faust to Watertown SD and they were married on November 15, 1952.

She traveled to Vienna, Austria October 1953 on the SS America to join Harlan who was stationed there during the Korean war. They lived off base for 11 months, returned to the States on the troop ship RE Calan and were restationed in Neosho, Missouri where Michael was born November 1954. Harlan was discharged in January 1955, and they returned to Minnesota to begin farming. Two more sons were born, Kevin in February 1957, and Mark on Christmas Eve 1959. She worked tirelessly with the family farm. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, canning tomato juice, making pickles, starting vegetables and flowers under lights or in her greenhouse. She loved planting and maintaining flower beds at the church. She enjoyed cross country skiing, playing cards and board games with friends. She hosted all the holiday dinners for her entire family, attendance was required. She designed and built her house in the woods. Cutting firewood, decorating her home, and socializing with her birthday party group were some of her favorite pastimes.

Survived by sons Michael (Pamela) Faust of Cushing, Kevin (Donna) Faust and Mark (Brenda) Faust of Long Prairie; 8 grandchildren, David (Kristin) Faust, Erin (Kalen) Karnowski, Clara (Franz) Vancura, Benjamin (Britney Winkelman) Siegle, Charlie (Brianna) Faust, Baileigh (Pat) Johnson, Eden (Josh Szech) Faust, and Hunter Faust; great grandchildren, Kaitlynn Faust, Beatrix & Matilda Karnowski, Arlan, Emric & Draya Faust, Madelyn & Melanie Siegle. Also survived by sister Phyllis Tesch, brother William Raschke, and many nieces and nephews; as well as special friend Everett Bullert.

Preceded in death by parents, husband Harlan 2009, brother-in-law and sister-in-law Joyce & Mildred Wildman, brother-in-law Wilbur Tesch, sister-in-law Linda Raschke.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for Joan Faust. Visitation will be Friday, May 20 from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM at American Lutheran Church and an hour prior to the service on Saturday morning. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie.