Joan Carol Boelter, 76, Richfield

February 8, 1944 - December 8, 2020

A Celebration of Life will take place in the summer of 2021 for Joan Boelter, 76, who passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at the Saint Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud.

Joan was born February 8, 1944 to Paul and Carol (Knighton) Kranz in Minneapolis, MN, the youngest of four children. The family moved to Cloquet, MN where she graduated from High School. Joan attended UMD where she met the love of her life, William Boelter. They married on August 7, 1965. They had two children, Chris and Melissa, and raised their family in Edina, MN. Joan and Bill enjoyed sailing and spending time in Bayfield, WI until his death in August 2019. Joan worked as a preschool teacher at The Berry Patch for more than 20 years. She loved, loved, loved her little Huckleberries. Her grandchildren were incredibly special to her and she loved spending time with them and watching their activities, she was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Her dogs, Charlie and Joy, were the light of her life. She enjoyed going on long walks with them. Joan was a vibrant, wonderful, adventurous lady who was incredibly selfless and deeply spiritual. She had a wicked sense of humor and loved to laugh with her many wonderful friends. She was so very kind and shared her loving spirit until the end. She will be terribly missed.

Joan is survived by her children; Chris (Jennifer) Boelter and Melissa (Jan) Jancourt, grandchildren; Ben, Josie and Ella Boelter and Cecilia Jancourt, Sister; Marylyn (Fred) Wefelmyer and brother; John (Arlene) Kranz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and brother Paul Kranz.