Joan C. Botz, 81, St. Joseph

January 13, 1949 - December 9, 2020

The service for Joan C. Botz, who died Wednesday at Serenity Place on 7th in St. Joseph, will be at a future date.

Joan was born in Melrose, MN to Ervin and Susie (Arnzen) Vogel. She married Jim Botz on August 17, 1968 in Melrose. Joan worked in customer service at APH and various optical labs over the years. She enjoyed reading, pull tabs and visiting with friends and family.

She is survived by her children, Jeff and Joel (Hanna); grandchildren, Ellie, Carter, Alaina, April, Tucker; siblings, Arlene Roerick, Geri (Fred) Viere, Dan (Phyllis), Darrell (Debbie), Dave (Lisa), Tim (Laura) and Allen; brothers-in-law, Don (Shari) Botz and Rick Botz.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James (2019); brother, James; brothers-in-law, Arnie Roerick, Bruce Botz; daughter-in-law, Mary Botz.