Jo C. Nyland, 80, Big Lake

October 21, 1942 - April 13, 2023

Jo Christine Nyland, age 80 of Big Lake, MN, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023, at the M Health Fairview Lakes Hospital in Wyoming, MN. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton, with visitation from 9:00 - 11:00 AM. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in St. Pius X Cemetery in Zimmerman.

Born to Ralph and Madeline (Thanghe) Andres on October 21, 1942, in Marshall, Jo was a hard-working, strong, and big-hearted woman who touched the lives of many with her generosity and love. Jo graduated from Ivanhoe High School in 1960. After high school, Jo pursued her passion for hairstyling and earned her cosmetology degree. She was a talented hairstylist and operated her own salon out of her home for many years, where she made many long-time client and lifelong friends. Later, she went on to attend Vocational School in Anoka, where she trained to be a nurse's aide.

Jo was married to Marvin Johnson in 1966, and together they raised their two daughters in the East Bethel area. They were later separated after 29 years of marriage. Jo married her loving husband, Alan Lloyd Nyland, on December 13, 1996, when they joined their beautiful families together. Alan and Jo spent 30 wonderful years together before her passing.

Throughout her life, Jo was a farm girl at heart. She always owned a hobby farm, where she raised dogs, sheep, goats, chickens, horses, and even a donkey. She learned to live off the land, and for most of her life, her home was very self-sufficient. Jo's love for animals was evident in the care and attention she provided to each and every one of them. Jo and Alan spent many years raising over 300 chickens and countless other livestock to sell, and they were both passionate about their farm. Jo also had a passion for gardening, spinning wool, reading books, and watching British comedies. Jo's faith was an important part of her life, and she enjoyed Sundays spent at church. Jo's generous spirit and loving nature were a testament to her faith, and she will be remembered for her unwavering commitment to her beliefs.

In addition to her many accomplishments, Jo will be remembered for her loving, generous, and caring nature. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and went out of her way to make others feel cared for and loved. Jo's big heart and warm smile will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Jo is survived by her husband, Alan; daughters, Robin (Chuck) Hartkopf of Las Vegas, NV and Amy (Gerald) Jedlicka of Rush City; step-children, Shane Nyland, Jason (Terry) Nyland, and Brian (Eileen) Nyland; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; sisters, Katie Trandem, Mary (Jim) Johnson, and Ardyce (Bruce) Peterson; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Bill Andres and Gregg Andres.