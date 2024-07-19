Jo Ann Wester-Brooks, 71, Albany

October 11, 1952 - July 16, 2024

Jo Ann Wester-Brooks, age 71 of Albany, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, July 16, 2024.

Jo was born October 11, 1952 in Des Plaines, IL to Rudolph and Gloria (Slomenski) Omahana. She lived most of her life in Illinois and moved to Minnesota 15 years ago. Jo enjoyed sewing and crafting. She had the biggest heart and was kind to everyone.

Survivors include her children, North Wester of Bloomington, IL and Aubrey Wester of Avon, MN; grandchildren, Samuele, Ariana, Caleb, Gabriel, Avery, and Ellie; and siblings, Robin Omahana of Chicago, IL, Judy Omahana of Gurnee, IL, Michele (John) Martzel of Peyton, CO, Randolph (Scott) Omahana of Sun City, AZ, and Jay Omahana of Heyworth, IL. She was preceded in death by her parents.