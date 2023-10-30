Jimmie Alson Bicknell, 79, St. Augusta

July 18, 1944 - October 27, 2023

attachment-Jimmie Bicknell loading...

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater for Jimmie Alson Bicknell, age 79, of St. Augusta. Jim was called to heaven on Friday, October 27, 2023, surrounded by family at home. Reverend Dennis Backer will officiate. Burial of the urn will take place in the parish cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Monday and after 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Parish prayers will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Monday at the Church. Arrangements are with the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater.

Jim was born on July 18, 1944 in Frankfort, Indiana to John A. Bicknell and Delia M. (Huffer) Bicknell. A 1964 graduate of Ladysmith High School in Ladysmith, WI, he was a proud veteran serving in the US Navy in Oxnard, CA, Point Magu Naval Base as an airplane technician. Jim married Mary Jo Rapp on March 9, 1968 and moved to Minnesota where they raised three children. He was employed as a Customer Service Rep. for Xerox for 30 years. Jim and Mary also owned Bicknell Upholstery which they continued to operate after his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, traveling, camping, and tinkering on home projects.

Jim was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. As an active member of St. Luke’s Church in Clearwater, Jim was involved in many ministries and touched countless lives.

Jim is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary; children, Matthew (Dr. Carol) Bicknell of Cold Spring, Stacy (Mike) Preusser of St. Cloud, and Elizabeth (Scott) Jensen of Hudson, WI; eight grandchildren, Amanda, Emily, and Mark Bicknell, Andrew, Jack, and Ryan Jensen, Katie and Tony Preusser; sister, Vivian (Eanie) Barber of Plymouth; brother, Dan (Terry) of St. Cloud; brothers-in-law, Bob (Roxanne) Rapp of Roberts, WI, Doug (Judy) Kovacevich of Hartford, WI; and many beloved nieces, nephews, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Rosalie (Al) Johnson; sister-in-law, Maggie Kovacevich; and nephews, Craig Barber and Paul Kovacevich.

A Special Thank You to all the Doctors and Staff of the Coborns Cancer Center for the exceptional care given to Jim.