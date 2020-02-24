Jim N. Colbert, 79, Foley

January 21, 1941 - February 21, 2020

Jim N. Colbert passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the age of 79 on Friday, February 21, 2020, at the Gardens of Foley in Foley, MN. Services will be announced at a later date.

James Nelson Colbert was born on January 21, 1941, in Forman, ND, to Clyde and Muriel (Nelson) Colbert. He graduated from Forman High School in 1959, and then went on to work at Midwest Machinery Company where he worked for over 40 years as a salesman. In his life, Jim was married three times and raised his two sons, Chad and Cory, and many step-children. Jim was a very funny guy with his wit and charm. He enjoyed the outdoors and being with family. Above all else, he loved helping others and being a caregiver to those in need. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Jim is survived by his children, Chad (Terri) Colbert of Big Lake and Cory (Darlene) Colbert of Arizona; two brothers; two sisters; and many other extended family members, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie (Dahmen); wife, Elaine (Cloud); and brother, Roger.