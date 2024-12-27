Jill Rothfork-Kachmarek, 72, Foley

June 9, 1952 - December 19, 2024

Jill Rothfork-Kachmarek, age 72 of Foley, Minnesota died on Thursday, December 19, 2024.

Jill was born June 9, 1952 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Gordon and Betty (Stull) Rothfork. She graduated from Foley High School, class of 1970. She worked for Honeywell for many years and also worked for Vico until her retirement. She enjoyed knitting, loved to shop and had an eye for design. The most important thing in her life was her son, Jared, who passed away on July 27, 2024.

She is survived by her granddaughters, Anika and Bethany of St. Paul and a daughter-in-law, Jana Kachmarek, St. Paul, Jack Kachmarek, AZ.; and brothers and sisters: Mike (Wendy), Hackensack; David (Joan), Foley; Theresa (Ashley) Kornovich, Rosemount; Judy (DeWaine) Fenna, Foley; Mary Jo (Doug) Woolf-Johnson, IA and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Gordon and Betty, So, Jared and siblings; Steve Rothfork, Bob Rothfork and Amy Rothfork.