Jess R. Ford, 37, St. Cloud

May 31, 1983 - July 9, 2020

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Jess R. Ford, age 37, who passed away peacefully at his home of natural causes. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Monday with prayers and a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Jess Robert Ford was born on May 31, 1983 in Fargo, ND to Robert & Shelley (Beaton) Ford. He grew up in Moorhead, MN with his older brother Chris. Jess loved sports and was involved in baseball, basketball and football, and was very active in the Boy Scouts for many years. Jess graduated from Moorhead High School in 2001. In 2008, he graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree Public Relations and a minor in Communication Studies. He met his future wife, Stephanie in a communications class. He asked Stephanie for a date the last day of class and later confessed that he waited because he was afraid she might say no and he didn’t want to be embarrassed.

Stephanie and Jess were married on June 22, 2012 at St. Mary’s Cathedral and made their home in St. Cloud. Jess was employed by Capital One in St. Cloud as a Project Manager. In 2016, he and his team earned a Circle of Excellence Award that he was very proud of. Jess loved to hunt with his family and friends, fish, golf, camp, and travel with his wife Stephanie. He attentively managed a fantasy football team, if you didn’t pay up you were out! He loved and was loved by his family and friends.

Jess is survived by his wife, Stephanie of St. Cloud; mother, Shelley of Moorhead; brother, Chris (Jessica) Ford of Moorhead; grandmother, Mary Ann Beaton of Moorhead; parents-in-law, Mark & Mary Stiegel of St. Cloud; brothers-in-law, Matthew (Erin) Stiegel of Sartell and Andrew Stiegel of San Diego, CA; nieces and nephews, Jack, Grace and William, Brody and Nora; many aunts, uncles and cousins; and his cat, Mauer. Jess was preceded in death by his father, Robert; grandparents, John Beaton, William & Doris Ford; and aunt and uncle, Bradley & Cheri Ford.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.