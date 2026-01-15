May 4, 1946 - January 6, 2026

Jerry Stenzel, 79, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 6th at St Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loved ones as he went home to be with the Lord.

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 6, 2026 at Becker Baptist Church, 11951 Hancock St SE, Becker Mn. Pastor Stephen Fendley and Pastor Kale Fritz will officiate the service. Visitation will be 1 hour before the services.

Jerry was born in Glencoe, Minnesota. As a young man Jerry excelled in several sports. He was an entrepreneur but sales were his strength which took him across the globe. People would say “he could sell ice to an Eskimo”. He invented several significant agricultural products which continue being used worldwide.

Jerry would want you to know that the most significant and important decision in his life was when he was 45 years of age, he came to know and accept Jesus Christ as his Savior. He and Judy prayed daily for their children and grandchildren. His greatest desire was that they would come to know Jesus intimately through reading God’s Word and to put their faith in Him. He loved his family and often said how very proud he was of ALL his children and grandchildren. He said “they were all better people than he could ever be”. Each one being kind, caring and strong, so unique, talented and he knew how much they loved him.

Jerry loved his extended family and friends. He had many friends but Steve and Kathy Wesley , Todd and Tonya Knorr topped his list. They shared his love for horses and spent many hours on the phone or at horse shows and auctions together. They talked often about everything, horses, kids, wives, frustrations, joys and God. He was thankful for his good, faithful and trustworthy friends.

He loved going to family reunions so he could connect and tell stories with his uncle Marv and his many cousins.

Jerry was a very charismatic man who touched many lives. He was a man you never forgot after meeting him. And, a man who will never be forgotten by us all.

Jerry is survived by his wife Judy of 42 years, brother Larry, sister Pam Stenzel; children, Jessica (Ryan) Rieland, Jennifer (Kevin) Griffith, Benjamin (Gwen) Stenzel, Jena (Dino) Tack Hickman, Jonathan (Desiree) Stenzel, Joshua (Tom Allen) Stenzel, Joseph (Stephanie) Stenzel, and Jacob Stenzel; grandchildren, Tyler (Maddy) Stenzel, Jordan (Emille Scholl) Stenzel, Logan and Christopher Griffith, Alex and Sydney Tack, Grace Rieland, Addisen and Gunther Stenzel, Natalie and Sophia Stenzel.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Albin and Mildred (Bartels) Stenzel; brother, Roger, sister Jeanette Stenzel.