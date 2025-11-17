April 28, 1940 – November 12, 2025

Jerry Duane Holcomb, age 85, of St. Cloud, passed away on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Country Manor Campus, Sartell.

There will be a visitation celebrating Jerry’s life from 10:00-11:00 am on Friday, December 5, 2025. At Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. Burial with full Military Honors will be held onon Friday, December 5, 2025, at 12:00 noon at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery, Little Falls.

Jerry was born on April 28, 1940, in Roseau, MN to Jay and Florence (Olmsted) Holcomb. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958-1964. Jerry was married to Bette Dodd on September 10, 1966. He worked most of his life as an oil rig operator. Jerry enjoyed hunting, fishing, collecting guns, and spending time with his wife, Bette, his 4 children, (including the late, Robert K. Holcomb) 13 grandchildren, and16 great-grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Bette Holcomb; children, Tony (Cindy) Holcomb, Sandy (Adam) Greig, and Robin Poepping; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; siblings, Charlotte Holcomb, Wanda (Bill) Lembke, Nancy Hendsrud, Bill (Jeri) Bouvette; and brothers-in-law, LeRoy Blanchard and Bill Rondeau

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Robert K. Holcomb on April 23, 2020; grandson, Tyler Holcomb, siblings, Joan Blanchard, Linda Rondeau, Garry Bouvette; and brother-in-law, Lloyd Hensrud.