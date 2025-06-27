September 26, 1942 – June 23, 2025

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Gerald M. “Jerry” Binsfeld, 82, of Paynesville will be 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Jerry passed away peacefully at home, with loved ones by his side, on Monday, June 23, 2025. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Inurnment with military honors will be in St. Louis Parish Cemetery Columbarium.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel -Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Jerry was born on September 26, 1942 in Litchfield to Robert and Teresa (Arnold) Binsfeld. At age seventeen, Jerry left high school to proudly serve the US Navy. After the military, Jerry worked in the Cities for a few years prior to his move to Hutchinson. Jerry obtained a Vocational Degree in Tool and Die while in Hutchinson. He married Mary Knisley on July 27, 1968 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Jerry started his career at 3M in Hutchinson and ended it at Goebel Fixture Companies while farming in between. Jerry was a member of St. Anastasia Parish where he was active in the choir and served on the parish council. They retired to Paynesville in 2007. After his move to Paynesville, he enjoyed helping farmers and became a member of the Eden Valley American Legion.

Jerry had a love for farming, horses and hunting. He enjoyed taking the family on wagon and sleigh rides with his team of horses. He also enjoyed westerns and lived in the olden days. He will be remembered for his love of family, sense of humor and having an unforgettable laugh.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary; children, Michael (Gretchen) of Hutchinson, Melissa (Jim) Schlangen of New London, Matthew (Kimberley) of Lakeville, Joshua of Paynesville; nine grandchildren, Eleni (Seth), Brett, Claire, Taylor (Corey), Jack, Cole, Rylie, Paityn (Devon), Adyson; five great grandchildren, Sawyer, Quinn, Lennyn, Jett, Amelia; siblings, Lois Gruenwaldt of Eau Claire, WI, Betty Benjamin of Hutchinson, Donald (Colleen) of Cold Spring, Dorothy Bistodeau of Blaine; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jim, Dick, Jack; and sisters, Mary DeMorrett, Kay Binsfeld and Joann Binsfeld.

Livestreaming will be available at:

https://youtube.com/live/NmXtXIKhUho?feature=share