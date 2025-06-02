Jerry Benson, 75, Foley

August 9, 1949 - May 31, 2025

Jerry Benson, age 75 of Foley passed away May 31, 2025 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St, Cloud, Minnesota. Funeral Services will be 11:00 AM, Thursday, June 5, 2025 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley. Rev. Timothy Wittwer will officiate and burial will take place at the Riverside Lutheran Cemetery in Ronneby. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:00 AM at the church on Thursday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Gerald Paul Benson was born August 6, 1949 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Clarence and Clarice (Hillman) Benson. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1967 and continued his education at the St, Cloud Technical College with a degree in construction. Jerry was a self employed contractor and worked construction his entire life specializing in custom homes and remodeling. His favorite project was the remodeling of Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church in Foley where he was a long time member. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and a member of the Foley Lions Club, Foley Boosters Club and the Foley Wrestling Club. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his son, Todd and his grandchildren, fixing old tractors and keeping his home farm in beautiful condition.

He is survived by his son, Todd (Brittany) of Oak Park and his grandchildren: Kyler, Mikabella, Archer and Pixilena as well as a sister, Lois (Rick) Piram of Maple Grove and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Jeanne Benson.