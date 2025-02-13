Jerome Quentin Weisz, 76, Hillman

March 6, 1948 - February 11, 2025

Jerome Quentin Weisz, 76 year old resident of Hillman, MN, passed away Monday, February 11 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, February 21 at 11:30 A.M. at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman, MN with Pastor Kari Pancoast officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21 from 10:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the church. The Hillman American Legion Post are providing the military honors. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Immanuel Lutheran Church: 36055 213th Street, Hillman, MN 56338 or the Hillman American Legion: 37285 167th Street, Hillman, MN 56338.

Jerome Quentin Weisz was born on March 6, 1948 in Clarkfield, MN to the late Alfred "Fritz" and Virginia Ann (Nelson) Weisz. The family moved to the Milaca area, where Jerry attended and graduated from High School. Jerome served his Country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Korea from 1967-1969. He then attended St. Cloud State University where he received his Bachelor’s Degree in accounting. Jerome moved to Cold Spring, MN in 1978 where he owned and operated "Jerry's Liquor Lot" for 23 years. He retired in 2012. He purchased a farm near Hillman in 1971, where he resided until his death. Jerry met his future wife, Deb Rogers at a camp fire in Cold Spring while enjoying a cold beer on August 14, 1999. The couple where united in marriage on February 2, 2013 on Smathers Beach in Key West, Florida. They made their home on the couples’ farm north of Hillman. Jerry enjoyed playing cribbage, hunting, fishing, gardening, planting trees on the family property, motorcycling and trips to Florida. He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Hillman, the Hillman American Legion, the Onamia VFW Post and the Cold Spring Chamber of Commerce.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Deb Roger Weisz, son, Paul (Carolyn) Weisz; daughters, Bobbi Jo (Dave) Noll, Billi Jo (Rob) Peterson, Brenda Herubin; grandchildren, Bennett Weisz, Jocelyn Gosiak, Abigail Weisz, Hannah Weisz, Lacy Miller, Sawyer Noll, Hazel Noll, Robert Peterson, Collin Peterson, Ryan Peterson, Sage Philippi-Herubin, and Autumn Phillipi-Herubin.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Christopher Weisz and a grandson, Hayden Noll.