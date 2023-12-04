Jerome P. “Jerry” Biniek, 56, Avon

June 4, 1967 - November 30, 2023

attachment-Jerome Biniek loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church in St. Wendel for Jerome P. “Jerry” Biniek, age 56 of Avon who passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved, farming. Reverend Virgil Helmin will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Parish Prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the church.

Jerry was born June 4, 1967 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to George and Dorothy (Salzer) Biniek. He was a 1985 graduate of Holdingford High School. Jerry married Susan R. Kostreba on June 20, 1992 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church in Opole. The couple together with their children farmed near Avon. Jerry was a member of St. Columbkille Parish.

Jerry enjoyed spending time with his buddies, he was always willing to help out his neighbors, he loved having his grandchildren with him at the farm.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Susan; children, Jake (Abby Lechner) of Holdingford, Samantha (Ryan) Gerads of Upsala and Kenneth of Avon; five grandchildren, Calvin, Krista, Adam, Zachary and Nora; brothers, and sisters, Ann (Ernest) Rudnicki of Avon, Lois (Dale) Henrich of Morris, Marian (Dan) Skwira of Holdingford, Joan Grebinowski of Holdingford, Tom (Jackie) of Avon and David of Avon; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Edward.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.