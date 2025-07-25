June 18, 1934 - July 23, 2025

The Mass of Christian Burial for Jerome Louis Kettner, age 91, will be 10:30 AM on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at St. Mary’s Help of Christian’s Church in St. Augusta. A visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 30, from 4-7 PM, and after 9:30 AM on Thursday, also at the church. Jerome passed away peacefully on Wednesday, July 23, surrounded by his family at Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta.

Jerome was born on June 18, 1934, in Springfield, MN, to Anastasia (Gores) and Louis Kettner. Jerome grew up in Springfield, only leaving the area to enter into the Army during the Korean conflict. It was during this time that he met Rita Kenning, whom he married on June 25, 1960, in St. Augusta, MN. Together, they made their home in St. Augusta and raised their ten children: Francis (Nancy), Martin (Sharon), Gregory and Paul Kettner, Theresa (Gary) Boeckmann, Margaret (Kent) Orth, Ann Dorn, Dolores (Andy) Theis, Catherine (John) Murray, and Veronica (Duane) Noggle. Jerome also had 15 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren, whom he adored with all his heart.

Following his discharge from the military, Jerome entered the plumbing profession as a journeyman. It was a profession that he took great pride in. Even during his retirement, he would pick up small jobs for family and friends. In addition to his full-time job, Jerome often helped with maintenance at his church and the parish cemetery. He was willing and happy to help anyone, at any time when the need arose, which he did often.

When Jerome had free time, he enjoyed watching Wheel of Fortune as well as the News. After Rush Limbaugh passed away, “The Clay Travis & Buck Sexton Show" took his place, keeping Jerome updated on current events. Jerome also enjoyed conversations with friends over coffee, likely discussing the current events that he had recently learned of. It was during these times with friends and family that Jerome’s quick-witted sense of humor was shown. He could put a smile on anyone’s face. He enjoyed filling his free time with his ‘Grand-Dog’ Mac and his ‘Grand-Cat’ Gizmo. Mac was with him to the end.

Jerome is survived by his wife, Rita, his ten children, 15 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Eldoris Schumacher and Elizabeth Johnson, as well as his sister-in-law, Diane Kenning, and brothers-in-law, Rob Warfield and Brother Lawrence Kenning.

Jerome is preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law, Myron Schumacher, Steve Johnson, Joe Kenning, and Walter Kenning. He is also preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Irene Warfield, as well as his son-in-law, Michael Dorn.

The family would like to thank Quiet Oaks for their amazing care for both Jerome and his family. In lieu of flowers, Jerome’s family would like donations to Quiet Oaks Hospice in St. Augusta.