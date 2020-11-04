Jerome Joseph “Jerry” Tourand, 79, Waite Park

February 24, 1941 - November 3, 2020

Jerome Joseph “Jerry” Tourand, age 79 of Waite Park passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Memorial services will be private.

Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jerry was born February 24, 1941 in Lakota, North Dakota to William Joseph and Joyce Ruth (Solberg) Tourand. He graduated in 1959 from St. Cloud Tech High School. Jerry served his country for two years in the United States Army (1963-1965). He owned and operated Jerry’s Auto Repair in Waite Park from 1969 until his retirement in 2019. Jerry’s FIRST love was always cars, cars, cars. He was passionate about fixing, racing and talking cars and going to car shows. Jerry married Linda Moore on February 6, 1970 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Excelsior.

Jerry enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, dirt track racing, and spending time at the lake. A leaf blower was often in his hands cleaning leaves or snow off his well-kept driveway. He was also known as the neighborhood watchdog.

Jerry was a member of Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428, St. Cloud Eagles Aerie #622 and a former member of the St. Cloud Lion’s Club. He helped organize the annual Lion’s snowmobile run from St. Cloud to Alexandria. He and Linda enjoyed many fun times with this fundraiser. He volunteered at St. Joseph’s parish bazaars and Spass Tag in Waite Park for many years.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; children, Jon Joseph “Spike” of Waite Park, Jodi (Josh) Rogness of Wasilla, Alaska; two granddaughters, Josie and Abby; brothers and sisters, William “Bill” (Onie) of Casa Grande, Arizona, Mary (Ralph) Robb of Woodburn, Oregon, Elizabeth “Betty” Serie of Cambridge, Catherine “Kay” Stang of Sartell, C. Peter (Diane) of St. Cloud and Marsha Tourand of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Sy Stang.