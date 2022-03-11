Jerome “Jerry” L. Mehrwerth, 85, Sauk Rapids

July 11, 1936 - March 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Jerome “Jerry” Mehrwerth, age 85, who passed away Wednesday at his home. Rev. Thomas Knoblach and Rev. Eugene Doyle will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Monday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Jerry was born July 11, 1936 in St. Cloud to George & Marie (Schmit) Mehrwerth. He graduated from Sauk Rapids High School in 1954, was awarded the most outstanding football player, and was a Homecoming escort. Jerry honorably served our country in the U.S. Marine Corps and in the National Guard for 7 years. He married Shirley Brenny on September 2, 1957 and to this marriage, Keith, Cynthia, Kevin, Michelle and Susan were born. Shirley passed away in 1994. He married Glenice Holt on July 12, 1996 and blended the family with, Luann, Wayne, Dan, Bev and Marcia. Jerry was a farmer and also worked as a salesman for Pure Plant Food for several years and at NSP for 12 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was a member of the Knight of Columbus and Men’s Club, served as an usher and money counter, and worked at the Bazaar. Jerry was a lifetime member of Sauk Rapids American Legion Post #254 and the Marine Corps League. He loved being involved in the community. Jerry sponsored a softball team, worked at Golden Spike Speedway, was a bouncer for the local night clubs, was a constable and on the Minden Township board. He enjoyed playing cards, entertaining family and friends, traveling, dancing, and watching western movies. Jerry was mechanically inclined, an avid reader, had a gift of gab, and never met a stranger.

Survivors include his wife, Glenice “Glennie” of Sauk Rapids; sons and daughters, Keith (Linda Koll) Mehrwerth of St. Cloud, Kevin (Rebecca) Mehrwerth of Sauk Rapids, Michelle “Shelly” (Dave) LaPage of Crystal, Susan “Sue” (Greg) Wardlow of Houston, TX, LuAnn Tangen of Bloomington, Wayne Tangen of Fortuna, ND, Dan (Shelly) Tangen of Lakeville, Bev Gregory of San Diego, CA, and Marcia Beier of Belgrade; sisters, Donna Andes of Thomas, VA, Marjo Keller of Breckenridge, and Mary Lou Schwieters of Waite Park; 16 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren with one on the way. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Cynthia Mehrwerth; and siblings, Isabelle Stang, Arthur Mehrwerth, Virginia Peschl, and Floyd Mehrwerth.

The family would like to thank CentraCare Hospice and Visiting Angels.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.