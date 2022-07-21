Jerome “Jerry” J. Huneke, 82, Foley

October 3, 1939 - July 20, 2022

Jerome "Jerry" J. Huneke, age 82, of Foley, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on July 20, 2022 at his home.

Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 AM, Monday, July 25, 2022 at Joy Christian Center, St. Cloud.

Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jerome Huneke was born October 3, 1939 to Joseph and Paulline Huneke. Jerome married Josephine on October 8, 1988. He loved walking his dog Tessa daily and his morning drives. He also loved going out to eat at Jack and Jim’s. He worked as a plumber in Ely and hauled milk.

He is survived by his wife, Josephine; dog, Tessa; children, Kevin Brambrink, Danny Brambrink, Donny Brambrink, Debbie (Tom) Hauan, Kenny (Cheryl) Brambrink, Keith (Jill) Brambrink, Kelly (Dawn) Brambrink, 11 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, sisters, Sandy Lewandowski, Adrienne Dubbin and many other nieces, nephews and other relatives.

He is preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Rita Jants, Monica Stewart; brother, Dennis Huneke; son, Doug Brambrink.