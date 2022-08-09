Jerome “Jerry” Court, 98, St. Cloud

October 6, 1923 - August 9, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 15, 2022, at Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rockville, MN for Jerome “Jerry” N. Court, age 98, who passed away peacefully on August 9, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. at the church Monday morning.

Jerry was born on October 16, 1923, in Luxemburg, MN to Joseph and Hildegard (Waltzing) Court. He married Irene Schwintek on September 11, 1948, in St. Augustine Church, St. Cloud, MN.

Jerry was a carpenter by trade and owned and operated Your Haven Resort in Richmond with his wife from 1957 to their retirement in 1988. He also worked many years at Franklin Manufacturing in St. Cloud. Jerry enjoyed fishing, gardening, woodworking, crafts, playing cards, and raising a few cows every year.

Survivors include his loving wife of 73 years, Irene; children, Sandra (Ed) Schutz, Kathleen (Brian) Stanger; grandchildren, Kirstin Stanger, Justin Stanger; great-grandchildren, Breanna Schutz; brothers, Alvin and Arnold Court.

He was preceded in death by his parents; grandchild, Jeffery Schutz; siblings, Florence Johannes, Donald, Duanne, Victor and Arthur Court.