Jerome “Jerry” A. Klapak, 52, Becker

August 25, 1971 - June 8, 2024

Jerome “Jerry” A. Klapak sadly passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 8, 2024. He was only 52 years old. His family and friends ae extremely grieved by his sudden death and will miss him immensely and remember him forever. The way he lived his life and touched others was profound.

Jerry ran with open arms to life, to Christ and to love those around him. He had the loudest laugh and the gentlest touch. He was the funniest person in any room, though usually at his own expense. Jerry was simultaneously a wild boy at heart and the steady depiction of a man of God. The ultimate family man, he fiercely loved, protected, and humbly provided for his family. He was highly intelligent and knew just about anything, from the lyrics to any song to how to perfectly cut down a tree. Integrity and joy guided Jerry’s life and these principals made him a superb leader and a very special friend. He proudly served in the United States Navy at Pearl Harbor, where he earned the National Defense Service Award, Good Conduct Medal, .45 Expert Certificate and grew the technical and leadership skills he would build a successful career on. He loved being of service to those around him, and brought out our best. In all things, he was our perfect encourager and our great entertainer.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Tami; his treasured daughters, Grace and Hannah; mother, Diane Hinz; siblings, John (Jennifer) Klapak, Jill (Roy) Brindamour; stepmother, Patty Klapak; half- brothers, Joseph Klapak, Michael Klapak and Tim Klapak and many other loving aunts and uncles, cousins, beloved nieces and nephews, and loyal friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his father, Warren Klapak; half-brother, Tom Klapak; and eagerly waiting for him at Heaven’s door, his precious daughter, Amanda Catherine Klapak.

Visitation and Funeral Services will both be held at South Santiago Lutheran Church (14675 37th Street, Clear Lake, MN 55319). Visitation service will be held on Thursday, June 20, 2024 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. The funeral service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. with a public visitation prior to service beginning at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Mike Pancoast will be officiating.