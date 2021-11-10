Jerome A. Schindler, 84, St. Wendel

November 28, 1936 - November 5, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jerome A. Schindler, 84 of St. Wendel will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 10, 2021 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel. Jerry passed away peacefully at home, on Friday, November 5, 2021 surrounded by loved ones. Reverend Gregory Mastey will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and after 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday both at Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Jerry was born on November 28, 1936 in St. Joseph to Anton and Eva (Reischl) Schindler. He served in the U. S. Army from 1959-1965. Jerry married Rosalie E. Eisenschenk on September 2, 1964 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Collegeville. They lived in Waite Park for seven years before moving to St. Wendel where they farmed. Jerry worked for IUOE Local 49 as a Heavy Equipment Operator in the St. Cloud Area for 32 years. He was a member of St. Columbkille’s Parish, IUOE Local 49, Laborers Local 563 and the Musicians Local 536.

Jerry enjoyed music, especially playing the guitar for the church choir for 38 years. He also enjoyed riding motorcycle, fixing anything he got his hands on, hobby farming and playing cards. Above all he treasured spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 57 years, Rosie; children, Sandy (Patrick) Norton of St. Joseph, Cindy (Roger) Breth of St. Anthony; Russell (Tammy) of Sartell, Jason (fiancé Kelly Herges and her children, Blake and Trent) of Holdingford; three grandchildren, Maria, Anna and Joseph Norton; sister, Kathleen (Ambrose) Gertken of St. Joseph; brother-in-law, Edward Ritter of Avon; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Schindler of St. Joseph, Carol Schindler of Avon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elaine Dobmeier and Lucille Ritter; brothers, Eugene and Richard; and brother-in-law, Elmer Dobmeier.

A heartfelt thank you to St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional care.

Memorials are preferred.