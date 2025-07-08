September 17, 1977 - July 2, 2025

Jeremy Joseph Melberg, age 47 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on July 2, 2025, at his home surrounded by “Jeremy’s girls.” Funeral Services will be Monday, July 14, 2025, at 11:00 AM at New Life Church in Princeton. Pastor Chuck Pruett will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will be at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Jeremy was born to William and Teresa (Otness) Melberg on September 17, 1977, in Bemidji. He graduated from Bemidji High School and Wadena Technical College. Jeremy married Lisa Halverson on June 30, 2007, in Princeton. He owned and operated his own electrical company, MEC. Jeremy enjoyed shopping with his girls, fishing, golfing, playing with his dog, Finn, mowing the lawn, spending time in the pool, camping, and taking road trips. He began his battle with stage 4 cancer on November 27, 2019. Jeremy fought with such courage and grace, and now his journey is complete. He is at peace, embraced in God’s eternal love. Jeremy will be greatly missed as a husband, father, son, brother, uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Jeremy is survived by his wife, Lisa “dear;” son, Connor Savard; daughters, Ally, Haley, and Carly Melberg; mother, Terri Davis of Princeton; father, Bill Melberg of Texas; brother, Jim (Missy) Melberg of Princeton; and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Brady Melberg; and step-father, Bill Davis.