Jeremy Lee Pederson, 38, Maple Grove

July 31, 1985 - July 6, 2024

Jeremy Lee Pederson, 38, of Maple Grove, MN, passed away at his home July 6, 2024.

Jeremy was born July 31st, 1985 to Sandra Babick in Tulsa, Oklahoma. In his early years, Jeremy and his mother shared a love of music and bike riding, which Jeremy always spoke fondly of. Jeremy lost his mother at the age of seven, at which time he became a Pederson and found his second love; wrestling. Jeremy was a decorated wrestler, winning the Minnesota State Championship his Junior year of high school and placing 2nd in State his Senior year. He was a proud graduate of Becker High School, Class of 2004.

After high school, Jeremy took his talents to the United States Marine Corps, where he was able to continue his wrestling career. He earned a place on the USMC All Marine Team, winning the Armed Forces Championship, and going on to compete at the Military World Championship. Jeremy had the opportunity to travel the world as a Marine, seeing and competing in places like Turkey, Russia and Poland. Jeremy was a decorated Marine, earning the rank of Sergeant before finishing his 10 years of active duty.

Upon his discharge, Jeremy came home to Minnesota and completed his Bachelor’s degree in Sales and Marketing, a field that allowed Jeremy’s charisma and hustle to shine. Being back in Minnesota also gave him the opportunity to reconnect with his love of the outdoors. Deer hunting, bear hunting, ice fishing, and spearing with his friends and family were some of Jeremy’s favorite pastimes. On any given weekend, you could find Jeremy on the golf course or cheering loudly for his beloved Minnesota Vikings.

To know Jeremy was to love him. His loud, boisterous energy was contagious, his smile was infectious, and his bear hugs; LEGENDARY. He was the friend who would call in the middle of the day just to check in, the buddy to plan a last minute trip to reconnect, and the confidant who would give you a strong shoulder to cry on, followed by a clap on the back to tell you “gotta keep goin’ man” when the tears stopped.

Jeremy was preceded in death by his Mother, Sandy, and Grandmother, Beverly. He is survived by his Mom and Dad, Sam and Brenda Pederson (Becker). Sister, Shelly (Dustin) Emholtz. Brother, Kelly (Megan) Pederson. His beloved nieces and nephews: Tristin Emholtz, Gracyn Pederson, his Goddaughter Mabel Pederson, and Oscar Pederson. He is also survived by the countless dear friends he has made across the world and right here at home.

A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, August 17th, 2024 at the Clearwater American Legion, Clearwater, MN, from 2-6pm. The family asks that you join in Jeremy’s love for our country and come dressed in your best Red, White and Blue! Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.