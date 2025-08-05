September 2, 1966 — August 4, 2025

Emblom Brenny Funeral Home Emblom Brenny Funeral Home loading...

Jenny Czech 58 year old resident of Royalton, MN, passed away at St. Otto's Care Center with family by her side on Monday, August 4. She was diagnosed with Fibrosarcoma in 2018. Her win streak against cancer was stopped at 7 years. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, August 8 at 11:00 A.M. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton with Father Greg Paffel officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 7 and from 9:30 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Friday all visitation times will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton. The burial will be held in the parish cemetery. The family request that you wear either a Red Shirt, MN Twins Shirt or the Strike Out Cancer Shirt for the wake service. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Epilepsy Foundation, American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor’s choice.

Jennifer Janette (Wozniak) Czech was born on September 2, 1966 in Little Falls to Jerome, Sr. and Janet (Taylor) Wozniak. She attended Dr. S.G. Knight Elementary School in Randall, MN and graduated from Little Falls Community Schools with the Class of 1985. Jenny was a worker, serving lunch in High School before taking a job as a Certified Nursing Assistant at St. Otto's Care Center in December of 1983. That's where she really shined! She trained many new CNA's making sure that they knew to do the job the right way. She was dedicated to the residents, often gathering donations from pro sports teams so that residents did not feel forgotten. Jenny worked at St. Otto's Care Center for 41 years. On, January 10, 1992, Jenny gave birth to her son, Josh. She was united in marriage to Joseph Czech on July 16, 1994 in Randall, MN, before making their home in Royalton, MN. She then gave birth to her daughter, Liz on February 16, 1998. Jenny enjoyed bowling becoming league secretary, growing the league to become Little Falls most successful. She then was elected to the bowling association board of directors. She enjoyed watching baseball, especially the MN Twins. She loved to travel with Joe, visiting 35 states together. She loved being with people often helping her friend, Angel Pryzbilla with her booth at craft shows, or driving her brother-in-law, Gerald home from work.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Joe Czech of Royalton, MN; son, Josh (Amanda Hand) Wozniak and daughter, Liz (Chase) Chmielewski; mother, Jan Wozniak of Little Falls, MN; mother-in-law, Marcy Czech; siblings, Jerry (Linda) Jr, Wozniak of Little Falls, MN, Jeffrey (Karen) Wozniak of Gibbon, MN, Joyce (Ed Helie) Medley of Randall, MN and Joyell (Mike) Bellinger of Little Falls, MN; sister-in-law, Pam Wozniak; grand puppies, Scoobie, Shadow, Pepper and Hudson and many nieces, nephews, cousins and her coworkers and friends from St. Otto's Care Center.

She was preceded in death by her father, Jerome Wozniak, Sr.; brother, Jodi Wozniak; father-in-law, Wally Czech and a brother-in-law, Mark Medley.