Jennifer “Jenny” L. Pull, 49, St. Cloud

July 3, 1969 - April 13, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church for Jennifer “Jenny” L. Pull, 49 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, April 13 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at church on Wednesday. Rev. Greg Lieser will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jenny was born on July 3, 1969 to Thomas and Arlene (Smith) Pull in Peoria, Illinois. Jenny worked at Cash Wise in Waite Park as a customer service manager for over 2 years. She was a determined, driven and perseverant person who was very faithful to her family. She had a beautiful voice and loved to do art projects, bake and cook. Jenny had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to talk with people. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Survivors include her daughter, Kassandra Pull of Phoenix, AZ; mother, Arlene Pull of St. Cloud; brothers, Christopher (Annette) Pull of Waite Park, Kevin Pull of St. Cloud, and Gregory (Mario Gonzalez) of Orlando, FL.

She is preceded in death by her father, Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.JDRF.org