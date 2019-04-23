Jennifer “Jenny” B. Statema, 32, Sauk Rapids

November 24, 1986 - April 21, 2019

Memorial Services will be 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice for Jennifer “Jenny” B. Statema, age 32, who passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019 at her home. Rev. David Edge will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Sunday at the church.

Jenny was born November 24, 1986 in St. Cloud to Kevin & Elizabeth (Grote) Statema. She lived all of her life in the St. Cloud/Sartell area and previously worked as an LPN for St. Cloud Medical Group. Jenny enjoyed spending time with her children, was strong in her faith, had a huge heart, and was loving, caring, creative and patient. She was an advocate for autism and special needs kids. Jenny was loved by all and was the best Mom!

Survivors include her sons, Payton and Jace Weimer of Sartell; their father, Lucas Weimer; mother, Beth (Jim) Brouns of Rice; father, Kevin Statema of North Dakota; grandparents, Lois & Jerry Grote of Waite Park and Gladys Statema of Little Falls; brothers and sisters, Cory (Kira) Brouns of Sauk Rapids, Jacki Statema (Jason Schmidt) of Sartell, DeAnna Brouns (Tyler Steele) of Minneapolis, and Cameron Brouns of Minneapolis; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Jenny was preceded in death by her grandpa, Bert Statema.

Memorials are preferred for special education needs for her boys.