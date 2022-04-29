Jenna R. Ziwicki, 28, St. Cloud

August 26, 1993 - April 27, 2022

attachment-Jenna Ziwicki loading...

Jenna R. Ziwicki, age 28, of St. Cloud, passed away on April 27, 2022. Memorial Service will take place at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 at Gustavus Adolphus Lutheran Church. Rev. Tim Wittwer will officiate. Visitation will take place from 9:30 – 11:00 AM at the church. Service with Dignity provided by Foley Funeral Home.

Jenna Rose Ziwicki was born on Aug. 26, 1993 in Princeton, MN to Jim and Leah (Swendra) Ziwicki. Jenna graduated from Foley High School, the class of 2011. Jenna was very artistic and loved photography, garage sales, volleyball, camping, fishing and being outdoors. She also loved all animals and enjoyed collecting statues of chickens. Some of Jenna’s favorite past time would be spending it with family playing board or card games, looking for agates and water fights. Jenna may be gone from this earth, but we all know the spirit she had and that will live with us forever.

She is survived by her parents; siblings, Michael (Meghan) Swendra, Justin (Emily) Swendra, Christopher Ziwicki, Trevor (Maddie Moore) Ziwicki, Mariah (Wade Reichmann) Ziwicki, Jordan (Mariah Lee) Ziwicki; grandparents, Howard and Diane Swendra and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She is preceded in death by her grandparents, Casimer and Rita Ziwicki and aunt, Tami Swendra.