Jeffrey W. Riley, 60, Long Prairie, formerly of Glenwood

July 13, 1961 - November 7, 2021

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel in Long Prairie for Jeffrey W. Riley, 60 of Long Prairie, formerly of Glenwood who passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at CentraCare Hospital in Long Prairie. Visitation will be 1 hour before the service at the Funeral Home. Pastor Kali Christensen will officiate.

Jeffrey was born on July 13, 1961 to George and Mathilda (Ormond) Riley in Bremerton, WA. He graduated from High School in Farmington, MN and went on to attend Dakota County Technical College in Rosemount, MN. He married Julie Bungert on August 17, 1984 in Farmington. Jeffrey had numerous jobs over the years. Most recently he worked as a maintenance man at Pete’s Resort in Glenwood. Even though he really enjoyed his work there, health issues made early retirement necessary. He and Julie moved to Long Prairie in August.

Jeffrey loved the outdoors. Hunting and fishing gave him great pleasure and he skillfully prepared his game and fish. He really was an amazing cook. He also enjoyed building souped up cars and squeezing as much speed as possible out of them. He was very knowledgeable and seemed able to answer most any question. He was a very generous man who was willing to help others. Most importantly though, he loved spending time with his family.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife Julie, daughters Felicia (Allen) Pitschka of Long Prairie and Crystal (Christian Brown) Riley of Glenwood; brothers John, Joe (Kathy) of Northfield, Jeorge (Jen) of Northfield; a sister, Joan Riley of Mendota Heights and granddaughters Audrey, Scarlett and Lillian Pitschka.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother James Riley