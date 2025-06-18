Jeffrey Pierson, 60, Foley

August 27, 1964 - June 13, 2025

Jeffrey Pierson, age 60 of Foley passed away on June 13, 2025 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Celebration of Life will be held on July 5, 2025 starting at 11am at the Holdridge Park, in Foley, Minnesota. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Jeffrey Charles Pierson was born August 27, 1964 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Charles and Gemma (Scheibel) Pierson. He graduated from Foley High School, class of 1982. He built grain bins in North and South Dakota and Oklahoma for several years. He then worked construction and was self employed and operated A & E Siding and Roofing. He also worked for Federal Cartridge. Jeff enjoyed hunting and fishing, playing dice and cards and shooting pool.

He is survived by his son, Chris (Katie) of Princeton, mother, Gemma Ronning, Sauk Rapids, sisters, Lisa (Brad) Stay, Foley and Jill Orton of Foley as well as 4 grandchildren; Vienna, Dominic, Zachery and Noah. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles, step-dad, Bob Ronning, grandparents and aunts and uncles.