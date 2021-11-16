Jeffrey Kipka, 70, Sauk Rapids

June 27, 1951 - November 11, 2021

Memorial Services will be at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Jeffrey Kipka, 70, who passed away on November 11. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday evening at the funeral home and an hour prior to the service on Tuesday. Chaplain James Neppl will officiate and interment will be at Assumption Cemetery.

Jeffrey was born on June 27, 1951 to Morris and Ann (Johnson) Kipka. He married Diane Szczech on March 28, 1970 at Redeemer Lutheran Church. Jeffrey worked as an over the road truck driver. He loved building race stock cars and attending races. Jeffrey also loved watching football, hunting, fishing and watching NASCAR races. He will be missed by all who knew him.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife Diane, children, Cory (Molly) of Milaca; Troy (Nicole) of St. Joseph; Kiri (Greg) Dullinger of Sauk Rapids; and Brandi (Jonathan Dotseth) Kipka of Freeport, grandchildren, Gavin Dreiling, Halie, Tyler, Mason and Lacey Kipka, brother Jack Kipka of Sartell; sisters Janel (Jeff) Lahr of St. Cloud and Janice Szczech of St. Cloud.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Julie Montag.