Jeffrey “Jeff” W. Swenson, 41, St. Cloud

May 12, 1979 - March 11, 2021

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date for Jeffrey “Jeff” W. Swenson, age 41, who passed away Thursday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Jeff was born May 12, 1979 in St. Cloud to Wayne & Bonnie (McCoy) Swenson. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and moved to Minneapolis to work at Barnett Kia. He moved back to St. Cloud where he lived the rest of his life. Jeff met his significant other, Laressa Schnitcke in May of 2014. He detailed vehicles at Southwood Motors for many years and most recently accepted a job at Menard’s. When Jeff was 21 years old, he was diagnosed with epilepsy. Jeff was very involved in the Minnesota Epilepsy Foundation by participating in walks and even made a trip to the Capitol to help pass bills for more epilepsy awareness in schools. He was involved in a local Epilepsy group in St. Cloud. Jeff enjoyed remodeling his new home with Laressa, karate, tennis, Minnesota Vikings, attending Foo Fighter concerts, baking, especially banana bread, and spending time with his family. He was gentle, caring, funny, compassionate, and was a great entertainer. Jeff was proud of his karate accomplishments and most importantly, was proud of his family.

Survivors include his significant other, Laressa Schnitcke of St. Cloud; mother, Bonnie Swenson of St. Cloud; father, Wayne Swenson of Hernando, FL; brother, Scott (Deidra) Swenson of Stillwater; aunt, Marcia Ring of St. Cloud; uncle, Bruce McCoy of Seattle, WA; niece, Adilene Swenson; cats, Ruby and Thor; and many other relatives and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his cousin, Ryan Ring; paternal grandparents, Ione and Harley Swenson; and maternal grandparents, Harold and Mille McCoy.

Memorials are preferred to Minnesota Epilepsy Foundation, www.epilepsyfoundationmn.org