Jeffrey “Jeff” “Tank” R. Ruhland, 62, Eden Valley

November 29, 1959 - December 29, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Jeff R. Ruhland, age 62, of Eden Valley who died Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at his home surrounded by family. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Assumption Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services on Friday also at the church. Parish prayers will be at 4:00 p.m. followed by the rosary at 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the church in Eden Valley.

Jeff was born November 29, 1959 in Minneapolis to Thomas and Mary Ann (Heaney) Ruhland. He married Maria Teresa Romero on February 23, 1991 in Cuernavaca, Mexico. Jeff lived in Eden Valley most all of his life and worked at various places as a sheet metal worker for Sheet Metal Union #10, retiring in 2018. He was a member of Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley and did volunteer work at Nuestros Pequenos Hermanos Organization. Jeff enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, hunting and traveling. He was a kind man who was very generous with his time and talent. Jeff was so proud of his family, and was a wonderful provider, and a great husband, dad, son, brother and friend!

Survivors include his wife, Tere; son, Guillermo; daughter, Monica; mother, Mary Ann; brothers and sisters, Roch (Gail), Joe (Marcie), Robert (Rhonda), Coletta (Allan) Wortz, Peter (Kathy), Paul (Rose) and Beth (William) Hesse. He was preceded in death by his father, Tom on August 18, 2021.