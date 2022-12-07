Jeffrey J. Hansen, 57, Cold Spring

March 14, 1965 - November 30, 2022

Jeffrey John Hansen, 57, of Cold Spring died unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at St. Cloud Hospital. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at Saint John’s Abbey/University Church, Collegeville, MN.

A Visitation will be 4:00-8:00 p.m. Monday, December 19, 2022, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN and will continue Tuesday morning at 9:30 a.m.- 10:45 a.m. at Saint John’s Abbey/University Church, Collegeville, MN.

Jeff was born in St. Cloud to Leander and Arnella (Krueger) Hansen on March 14, 1965. He most recently worked at Central McGowan in St. Cloud and spent about 20 years previously working at the Schwan Company. He was gifted with the ability to connect with people, listen, and show genuine interest and care for every person he met.

The center and light of Jeff’s life were his two sons, Mitchell and Max. More than chocolate, ice cream, baseball, and hockey, he loved sharing updates and stories about “the boys.” Most everyone who knew Jeff knew what Mitchell and Max were up to---their schooling, travels, and adventures. He openly shared his amazement about their accomplishments, often adding “I’ll never understand where they get it from,” despite his obvious influence on his boys. Jeff and the boys enjoyed adventures together, including visits to baseball stadiums throughout the U.S. and checking out local food scenes. He recently enjoyed traveling to Barcelona Spain and Paris France with Max and two sisters to visit Mitchell.

Jeff’s spirit was kind, gentle, and humble. He was a dedicated father, brother, neighbor, and friend; he is survived by an abundance of loved ones including his sons, Mitchell (Golden, CO) and Max (Collegeville, MN) and his siblings, Sandy of Jacobs Prairie, Jean (Don) Stock of St. Joseph, Deb (Bob) Heinen of Richmond, Tom (Donna) of Jacobs Prairie, Tammy (Tom) Moore of Royalton and Pam of St. Joseph, brother-in-law, Mike Willenbring of Jacobs Prairie, along with many nieces and nephews, in-laws and friends. He was greeted into eternal life by his parents and sister Joan Willenbring.