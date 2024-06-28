Jeffrey J. Buermann, 66, Paynesville

April 22, 1958 - June 27, 2024

Private services will be held for Jeffery J. Buermann, 66, of Paynesville who passed away at home on Thursday, June 27, 2024.

Jeff was born on April 22, 1958 in St. Cloud to Robert and Dorothy (Eickhoff) Buermann. He graduated from Paynesville High School and lived in the Paynesville area all his life. He worked in bridge construction, masonry, drywall, Cold Spring Granite for many years and lastly, Anderson Building Movers.

Jeff enjoyed raising German Shepherds and training them in German. He will be remembered for his love of gardening and always having a joke to tell.

He is survived by his siblings, Mary Lahr (Dan Scepaniak) of Cold Spring, Richard (Karen) Buermann of Paynesville; sister-in-law, Mary Jo Buermann of Paynesville; his beloved German Shepherds; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Jim, Carol and Gerald Buermann; and nephew, Christopher Buermann.