Jeffrey F. Young. 74, Waite Park

June 22, 1950 - September 26, 2024

attachment-Jeffrey Young loading...

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 4, 2024, at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud for Jeffrey F. Young, age 74, of Waite Park, who passed away at his home on Thursday, September 26, 2024. Reverend Susie Putzke will officiate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls. Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday at the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Jeff was born on June 22, 1950, to Edmund “Lefty” and Ethel “Tunie” (Whitinger) Young in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School and later from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Biology. He went on to obtain his Master’s Degree from Eastern Kentucky University in Police Science. Jeff honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1977 until 1981. During this time, he served as a Military Police Officer while stationed in Germany. After his deployment, he returned home and served in the United States Army Reserve, eventually retiring as a Sargeant. Jeff also served the City of St. Joseph Police Department as a Police Officer, retiring after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Eastern Kentucky University Alumni Association, Alpha Phi Sigma and Sigma Tau Gamma, the Minnesota Police and Peace Officer Association and the International Police Association.

Jeff was a loving father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. In his free time, he enjoyed traveling to Europe, especially to Germany and Austria and playing Farkle with his St. Joseph friends at the Local Blend in St. Joseph. Jeff was also a published author, working with his friend Daniel Meinz, to publish three books on military history. As a philanthropist, Jeff enjoyed giving to many causes he found near and dear to his heart, but most especially to Boys Town in Nebraska and St. Jude’s.

He is survived by his two sons, Franz and Alexi (Jenny), both of the Twin Cities; granddaughter, Mina; brother, Tuck Young of Pueblo, CO; sister, Lorna Bogarosh of Spokane, WA and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Jude’s or the American Lung Association.