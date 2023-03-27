Jeffrey Brown, 67, St. Cloud

January 4, 1956 - March 24, 2023

Jeffrey G. Brown, 67 of St. Cloud, died of natural causes, Friday, March 24, 2023 at his home in St. Cloud.

​Jeff was born January 4, 1956 in Alexandria to Neale & Priscilla (Bergman) Brown. He moved to Howard Lake and eventually to the Nevis/Park Rapids area where he graduated from High School. He married Betty and moved to St. Cloud. He worked in delivery for Hoye Home Furnishi ng for over 30 years before retiring in 2011. He took meticulous care of his vehicles and was always up for a drive. He had a quick sense of h umor and brought so much joy to the world. Jeff was always eager to lend a helping hand to those he loved. A perfect day for Jeff included grilling a steak and sharing a cold beer while talking about the weather.

​He is survived by his daughter, Jessica (Dustin Gasman) Brown of Duluth; siblings, Greg (Crystal) Brown of Park Rapids; Mary (Chuck) Flygare of South Haven; Cheryl (Brad) Akre of Park Rapids; Ronnie Brown of Nevis; beloved grandson, Griffin; and former wife Betty Goose (Brown).

​He is preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date.