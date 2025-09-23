January 31, 1973 - September 17, 2025

Jeffery “Jeff” Hedman, age 52 of Princeton, MN, a beloved father, husband, and son, died peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, at home after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.

Jeff was born on January 31, 1973, in Litchfield, Minnesota and adopted by Dale and Joan (Talberg) Hedman at the age of eight months. He worked as a metal fabricator at Swantek for many years. He loved the outdoors and boating and fishing. He married his wife, Lynette (Hansen) Hedman, on July 21, 2018, at his family’s farm in Oak Park, MN.

He is survived by his wife, Lynette; his son, Blake; his mother, Joan; his sister, Renee (Paul); his nieces, Peyton and Mackenzie; his stepchildren, Valerie (Brock), Connie (Adam), and Stephanie (Brett); his grandchildren, Tucker, Lillian, Sophia, Jasper, Ty, and Ellie; and one great-grandchild, Mataya.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dale Hedman.

The family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the sympathy, comforting words, and prayers provided in the wake of Jeff’s passing.

Jeff’s family celebrated his life at a living celebration on August 2, 2025, in lieu of a public memorial service.