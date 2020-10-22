Jeanne (Musielewicz) Welch, 66, St. Cloud

April 14, 1954 - October 18, 2020

Wife, mother, nurse practitioner, and master of scotcharoo culinary. With a contagious laugh and a glimmer in her eyes, Jeanne was known for her warmth, patience, welcoming spirit, non-judgmental listening, and unmatchable cribbage-playing skills. She entered the world on April 14, 1954 at the peak of spring, and peacefully, surround by her immediate family, entered heaven on October 18, 2020 as the leaves wavered and fell to the ground.

After becoming a “Bennie-Johnnie” couple in 1976, she and the love of her life, Tim, moved to Savannah, Georgia, where they welcomed three girls, Annie (David Gower) Welch, Becky (Naseer Azim) Welch, and Kristin (Ben) Jurek. She was a proud grandmother to Scarlett, Reuben, James, and Teddy.

Her family remains curious to know the number of people she helped bring into the world as a nurse in the Family Birthing Centers in both Savannah and St. Cloud, and the number of people she cared for during her time as a nurse practitioner. Many of the individuals who cared for her in her later years shared that, at some point, Jeanne had cared for them.

She inspired strong community through her gifts of quilting and cooking and exploring God’s creation. Even after treatments for two atypical meningiomas (brain tumors), she continued to bring people together. In addition to those mentioned, Jean’s family includes Trisha (Dean) Godel, Stanley (Geri), Cindy (Carl) Goebel, Carol, Ed (Mandy) and Sara (Curt) Hobbs, thirteen nieces and nephews, a hundred cousins (truly), and so many very close friends.

Her family is grateful for her caregivers at Country Manor for their care and for protecting her so carefully from COVID-19. Additionally, they thank the extremely supportive staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice House who made her transition as peaceful as possible.

Because Jean taught her family to care for others, the internment at Saint John’s Cemetery will be private, with celebrations of her life being offered virtually.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Santa Chiara Children’s Center in Haiti (santachiaracc.org), P.O. Box 970, Ft. Pierce, FL 34954 or Quiet Oaks Hospice House, 5537 Galaxy Road, St. Cloud, MN 56301 or Country Manor, 520 First Street NE, Sartell, MN 56377. (Or all three, heck they deserve it.)