Jeanette F. Henkemeyer, 85, Sauk Rapids

September 9, 1936 - May 8, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 14, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Jeanette F. Henkemeyer, age 85, of Sauk Rapids who died Sunday at Good Shepherd Community. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be in Assumption Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Jeanette was born September 9, 1936 in Sauk Rapids to Arthur and Regina (Zinda) Oelrich. She married Richard Henkemeyer on July 30, 1955 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Jeanette lived in the Sauk Rapids area her entire life and worked at Coborn’s in the Deli and also at Holes Webway. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Jeanette enjoyed spending time with her family, bowling, baseball, chocolate chip cookies, traveling, watching sports, and solving crossword puzzles. She was patient, quiet, loved to laugh, and always looked for the best in people.

Jeanette is survived by her children, Cindy (Tim) Vogel, Richard (Cathy), Randall, and Barbara; sisters and brothers, Barbara (Herman) Schleicher, Richard (Connie) Oelrich, and Delores Schimke; grandchildren, Angie, Joshua, Jacob, Kyle, Andy, Jill, Lisa, and Kody; and six great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dick; son, Kevin; daughter-in-law, Cindy; sister, Geraldine Ruprecht; and brother, Marvin Oelrich.

A special thank you to Good Shepherd Community and St. Croix Hospice especially Lori, Beth, Rose, Chris, and Molly for the excellent care given to Jeanette.

Memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association.