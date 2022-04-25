Jeanette Bechtold, 89, Sartell

December 5, 1932 - April 21, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Thursday, April 28, 2022 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Jeanette Bechtold, 89 of Sartell who died Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Timothy Gapinski will officiate. Burial will take place at a later date. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to services and continue after the services at the luncheon all at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Jeanette was born December 5, 1932 in St. Joseph to Joseph F. & Anna (Udermann) Undersander. She married Arnold P. Bechtold on October 15, 1953 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. She farmed with Arnold for many years and also worked at Franklin Manufacturing for almost 10 years. She is a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She enjoyed spending time fishing, driving tractor, crocheting, embroidering and knitting, she did beautiful stitchwork. She really lived up to her red headed nature.

She is survived by her husband Arnold of Sartell; children, Kenny (Helen) of Avon; Marian (Dean) Loidolt of St. Joseph; Sharon Keim of St. Cloud; Diane (Daniel) Fish of Sartell; John of St. Cloud; Carol (their favorite) (John) Silvers of Rosemount; 12 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother Eugene Undersander.

Thank you to the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital for the wonderful care they provided our wife/mother.