Jeanette A. Waldorf, 94, Paynesville

August 21, 1927 - July 11, 2022

attachment-Jeanette Waldorf loading...

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jeanette A. Waldorf, 94, of Paynesville will be at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville. Jeanette peacefully passed away at home on Monday, July 11, 2022. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the church. Arrangements are with Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home, Paynesville.

Jeanette was born on August 21, 1927 in Lake Henry, Minnesota to Michael and Elizabeth “Lily” (Lieser) Waldorf. She graduated from eighth grade at Lake Henry School. Her family moved to Paynesville in 1941 and Jeanette graduated from the Paynesville High School in 1945. They lived on Lake Street until moving to Minnesota Street in 1964. Jeanette never married and was caretaker of her mother. She also worked at the Ben Franklin Store and then became bookkeeper for Paynesville School for 27 years. Jeanette was an active member of St. Louis Parish and Christian Women. She served as the church organist for 50 years. She also was a member of the Paynesville American Legion Auxiliary and volunteered at the Koronis Manor and the Good Samaritan Care Center.

Jeanette enjoyed traveling with her sisters and spending time at the lake. Whenever the sisters got together, they enjoyed lots of music, singing, laughter and maybe a beer or two!

She is survived by her sister, Joanna Pendergast; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Lucille (Norbert) DeMorrett, Irene (Jerome) Mady, Bernadette (Bernard) Steidl and Margaret (Donald) Wendlandt; brother-in-law, Donald Pendergast; niece, Christine Steidl; and nephew, Robert Wendlandt.

A special thank you to the staff of Koronis Place for their exceptional care.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.