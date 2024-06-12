Jean Mary Peleske, 78, Holdingford

October 12, 1945 - June 8, 2024

Jean Mary Peleske, age 78, Holdingford, MN passed away unexpectedly on June 8, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, June 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM at All Saint's Catholic Church - St. Mary Location, Holdingford, Rev. Gregory Mastey will be officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will follow at St. Mary’s Parish Cemetery.

Jean was born on October 12, 1945 in St. Cloud, MN to Virgil and Bernice (Ritter) Dobmeier. She married William C. Peleske on October 19, 1968. Jean worked as a Custodian at the Holdingford Public Schools for many years. After retirement in 2010, she enjoyed putzing in her yard; garden; flowerbeds; and picking sticks. She was independent, strong-willed, self-sufficient and enjoyed outings/socializing with her friends. She had the gift of gab and could talk non-stop to anyone about anything! She had many interests including, word searches; watching reality TV; reading People magazine; lady bugs; goats; and gnomes. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxilliary Unit 211.

Survivors include her daughter, Melanie (Jeff) Zierden of Lino Lakes, MN; grandsons, Braxton and Henley Zierden of Lino Lakes, MN; daughter-in-law, Yasmin Peleske of Germany; brothers, David (Darlene) Dobmeier of St. Cloud, Jim (Marlene) Dobmeier of Avon, MN; and sister Shirley (Bob) Halliday of St. Joseph, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bill in October 1997, son Craig in February 2021, sister Lisa & brother-in-law Ron Heinen in August 1996, and her parents Virgil and Bernice Dobmeier.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.