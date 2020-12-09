Jean M. Davenport, 93, Princeton

July 27, 1927 - December 7, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, December 11, 2020, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church-North, Princeton, MN, for Jean M. Davenport, age 93 of Princeton, who passed away on Monday, December 7 at the Elim Home, Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church on Friday. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Burial will be in St. Edward’s Cemetery, Princeton.

Jean was born on July 27, 1927, in Laona, WI, to the late Walter and Luella (Hall) Bukoskey. They moved to Princeton when Jean was a young girl. She attended school in Princeton and met Lloyd Davenport at the ice rink during her high school years. Jean became engaged to Lloyd while he was stationed in the Navy on Treasure Island, CA, and they married there in 1947. Jean had their first child, Jody, there during Lloyd’s last year of enlistment. They moved back to Minnesota, Jody passed away, and eventually they settled in Edina, where they built a home and raised ten more children. Lloyd and Jean retired and moved back to their hometown of Princeton, where Jean was very active in the Catholic Church, enjoyed working in her vegetable garden, and took up golfing.

Jean is survived by her children, Jennifer (Art), John (Sharon), Mary (Craig), Michael, David (Terie), Joseph (Jane), Philip, Daniel (Sally), and Theresa; 19 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; and her brother, Robert Bukoskey.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Luella and Walter Bukoskey; husband, Lloyd; son, Jody; daughter, Sandra K. Benedict; and brothers, Mervin and James Bukoskey.