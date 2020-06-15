Jean Antoinette (Hedahl) Lemme, 92, Little Falls

March 26, 1928 - June 12, 2020

Jean Lemme, age 92 of Little Falls, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on Friday evening, June 12, 2020 at Highland Senior Living in Little Falls.

A Celebration of Jean’s life will be held at Emblom Brenny Funeral Home on Monday June 15th at 10:00 AM. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, regrettably we will not be hosting a luncheon and will be social distancing. A private burial ceremony will be held at Camp Ripley where Jean will be laid to rest with her loving husband Jack.

In lieu of flowers the family requests a memorial of your choice, preferably to any organization involved in assisting all those affected by COVID-19. If you are not able to attend her service, condolences can be sent to the Emblom Brenny Funeral Home, 900 First Street SE, Little Falls, MN 56345, and they will forward to the family.

Jean Hedahl Lemme was born March 26, 1928 in Fargo, North Dakota to Edith and Anton Hedahl. She graduated from Bismarck High School in 1946. She received her degree in Nursing in 1949 from Bismarck Evangelical Hospital. In 1951 she graduated from the Twin City School of Anesthesia and was an Anesthetist at Miller Hospital in St. Paul, Minnesota. Jean married John Hewett Lemme on August 2, 1952 in Bismarck, North Dakota. They moved to Little Falls, Minnesota in September 1952 where she worked as an Anesthetist at St. Gabriel’s Hospital.

Jean’s memberships and activities within the Little Falls community included Campfire Girls, Boy Scouts, St. Gabriel’s Hospital Auxiliary coordinating Volunteers, Life Line and Meals on Wheels. Jean was President of the Morrison County Cancer Society and Co Chairman of the Eight Year Morrison County Cancer Survey. She was a Charter Member of the Heartland Symphony Orchestra where she thoroughly enjoyed playing the violin. She was an active member of the Minnesota Association of Nurse Anesthetists, as well as a faithful servant to The Episcopal Church of Our Savior of Little Falls, Altar Guild, Episcopal Church Women and Sunday School Teacher. She was also a dedicated servant and Member of the Altar Guild at Trinity by the Sea in Maui, Hawaii for over 30 years.

Jean Co Hosted the “Christmas Shopping Show with Jack and Jean” on KLTF Radio. She enjoyed entertaining family, friends and newcomers to Little Falls welcoming all into her home for various festive occasions. She enjoyed extensive travel, skiing, sailing, golf, bridge, gardening and floral arranging, and was an exceptional seamstress. Her pleasure of making keepsake Books of Life for each member of her family will be a lasting memory for each of them. Jean was a loving, compassionate, caring, understanding Wife, Mother, Grandmother and Great Grandmother. A sincere and understanding friend of all she met, her memory will continue to enrich the lives of those she has left on this earth.

Jean passed away on June 12, 2020 at Highland Senior Living, in Little Falls. She was 92 years young. Jean is survived by her children, Linda (Steve) Rucker, Ottertail, MN, Steve (Susanne) Lemme, Birmingham, AL, Mark Lemme, Talladega, AL, Kathy (Gordy) Peterson, Spooner, WI; 10 grandchildren, Ryan (Rachel) Schaden, Erin Schaden, Keziah Lemme, Elliot Lemme, Chloe Lemme, Amber (Grant) Larsen, Hanna Lemme, Chad Fuller; 3 great granddaughters, Norah and Hazel Schaden, Hadley Larsen.

She was preceded in death by her parents Anton and Edith Hedahl and her Loving husband of 64 years John ( Jack ) Lemme.

The family would like to express their most heartfelt thanks and special appreciation to the loving nurses and caregivers at Highland Senior Living, as well as the nurses at St. Croix Hospice in Sartell. Their concern, love and exceptional care leave a warm and lasting memory with Jean’s family and a footprint on Jean’s heart.

