JD Vance Stops for Breakfast in Waite Park on Sunday

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance and his family stayed in St. Cloud overnight on Saturday after the rally.

Vance stopped at the Park Diner in Waite Park on Sunday morning for breakfast and to meet with supporters.

Former President Donald Trump and Vance were greeted by thousands of supporters on Saturday night both inside and outside the National Hockey Center on Saturday for a campaign rally.

The National Hockey Center was set up with about 8,000 seats, but with standing-room-only spots filled as well, there were close to 9,000 people inside the arena.

During his speech, the large screen TVs cut away to a massive crowd standing outside the arena watching on big screen TVs as well.

Several of the people we talked to were from central Minnesota, with a few traveling to St. Cloud from other states. Some were seeing Trump in person for the first time while others said they had seen him a handful of times.

