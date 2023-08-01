Jaxon Douglas Liila, 10, Cedar, Minnesota

June 14, 2013 - July 30, 2023

attachment-Jaxon Lilla loading...

Jaxon Douglas Liila, born to Jeremy and Laura (Schoen) Liila on June 14, 2013, passed away at home in his sleep on July 30, 2023 due to natural causes from his underlying heart condition. Jaxon, with his unyielding spirit and infectious joy, leaves a profound mark on the hearts of all who knew him. A Gathering of Family and Friends to Celebrate Jaxon’s Life will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 PM on Monday, August 7, 2023, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton.

Born with Down syndrome and two heart defects, he underwent open heart surgery at six days old and again at ten months of age. Complications during his recovery caused multiple cardiac arrests and anoxic brain injury. Despite these adversities, he went on to enjoy ten years of life. His family was by his side at every moment, filling their lives with joy and inspiration.

Jaxon was a cheerful, loving, and adorable little boy. He will be most remembered for his luscious flowing hair, his contagious giggles, and his ability to make everyone laugh and smile along with him. Those who knew him could read his emotions by the twinkle in his eyes when he was ready to smile or his pouty lip when something was making him upset. His favorite activities were cuddling with mom, watching basketball with dad, reading books with his grandparents, sharing toys with his sister, and enjoying every moment he had with his loved ones. He had a beautiful innocence and was a blessing to everyone who had the opportunity to spend time with him.

He was preceded in death by his older sister, Peyton, born still. Jaxon will be deeply missed by his devoted parents, Jeremy and Laura Liila; his loving little sister, Aria; his grandparents, Greg and Julie Schoen of Princeton, Doug Liila of Arizona, and Lauren Norsworthy of Isanti; aunts and uncles, Jonathan (Ashley) Schoen of Lindstrom, Sara (Tyler) Roehl of Princeton, Joe (Emily) Schoen of New Brighton, Jacob Liila of Duluth, Anna Liila of Japan, and Jesse (Taylor) Liila of Arizona; and his great-grandmother, Sharon Davidson.