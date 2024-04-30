Jasper R. Johnson, 36, St. Cloud

September 9, 1987 - April 25, 2024

A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2024, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2555 Clearwater Road, St. Cloud, MN for Jasper R. Johnson, age 36, who died Thursday at his home in St. Cloud. Visitation will be from 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning at the church.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Julene (Micke) Johnson; brother, Joshua Johnson (fiancée, Amanda Wellner); grandparents, Lenny and Kelly Campbell; birth mom, Kari Campbell; his half-brother, Joshua (Morgan) Campbell; and his partner, Angie Mann.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Alfred and Julia Micke and James and Eunice Johnson.

Jasper was born on September 9, 1987, at HCMC, Minneapolis, MN. He was a 2006 ROCORI graduate. In elementary school he participated in Lego Club, Knowledge Bowl, and Book Club. Jasper was a member of the Scouts. He enjoyed his friends and playing cards at Paddy’s Game Shoppe. Jasper loved reading, movies, and playing video games. When he was younger, he enjoyed family vacations, and the family dogs; Barney, Simba, and Neiko.

God Bless Jasper!