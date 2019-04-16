Jason James Dahl, 48, Cold Spring

June 9, 1970 - April 11, 2019

Jason James Dahl, age 48, Cold Spring, Minnesota, passed away peacefully, at home, surrounded by family on April 11, 2019. Jason was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma on July 20, 2018, which he battled fiercely during his cancer journey.

Jason was born June 9, 1970 to Elmer and Geraldine (Fuchs) Dahl. He graduated from Paynesville High School in 1988 and then obtained his Law Enforcement degree from Alexandria Technical College. In 1992, Jason enlisted in the United States Air Force and served until he was Honorably Discharged in 1997. Jason was married to Patricia Melton on February 7, 1995, and they were blessed with two amazing daughters, Ali and Payton. Jason started his law enforcement career with the City of St. Joseph and then served at the Stearns County Sheriff’s Department for nearly 20 years. He had a strong desire to help others, whenever possible. Above all, Jason was the proudest of his family. He shared a great love for his parents, siblings, daughters, sons-in-law and grandson, Bennett. Jason had a large circle of family and friends. He enjoyed neighborhood parties, hunting, fishing, golfing, motorcycling, snowmobiling, spending time on the lake and Wednesday Wing Night at The Red Goat in Watkins.

Jason is survived by his children: Ali, Joe, and Bennett Anderson, St. Cloud; Payton and Nick Swanson, Mankato. He was also survived by his siblings: Karen Dahl Family, St. James; James and Margaret Dahl Family, Delano; John and Kim Dahl Family, Spicer; Jeff and Jackie Dahl Family, Lake Henry; JoAnn and Dennis Spaulding Family, Paynesville; Jerome Dahl and Amy Hanson-Beseman Family, Sauk Rapids; and Jack and Peggy Dahl Family, Paynesville. Godchildren Jonathon Dahl, Delano; Elizabeth Dahl, Paynesville; and Sierra Roeser, Paynesville. Godparents James and Irene Jaeger, Lake Henry. Dear friends Patricia and Randy Seykora, Cold Spring; Jon and Sherry Norstedt, Spicer; Vic and JoAnn Topp Family, Paynesville, The Wednesday Night Wing Crew; and co-workers from the Stearns County Sherriff’s Department.

Jason was preceded in death by his parents Elmer and Geraldine Dahl, grandparents Salem and Agnes Dahl, Alphonse and Sarah Fuchs, and siblings: infant brother Dahl, Mary Dahl, Joseph Dahl, Jacob Dahl, cousin Gerald Roeser II and other relatives. Care is entrusted to The Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.

A Celebration of Life will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4:30-9:00 PM with a Memorial Service from 6:30-7:30 PM at The Olde Coliseum, 691 Main Street West, Richmond MN 56368. In lieu of flowers, memorials and plants are preferred. A special thank you to Dr. Hani Alkhatib, Siri K., RN, the Coborn Cancer Center, St. Cloud Hospital and Mayo Clinic and Hospitals for their kind and compassionate care.